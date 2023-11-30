Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Teti jaras, Hungary

houses
4
4 properties total found
2 room house in Tet, Hungary
2 room house
Tet, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€44,556
4 room house in Gyarmat, Hungary
4 room house
Gyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 223 m²
€157,349
3 room house in Gyorszemere, Hungary
3 room house
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€60,055
2 room house in Gyorszemere, Hungary
2 room house
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,150
Properties features in Teti jaras, Hungary

