Houses for sale in Tapolca, Hungary

30 properties total found
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€111,684
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€180,008
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€105,114
6 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€208,915
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€157,645
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
€328,482
House in Tapolca, Hungary
House
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
€32,822
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€225,969
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€104,852
2 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€118,146
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€104,852
6 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€170,548
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€96,968
6 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€183,929
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€170,548
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€204,973
2 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€39,155
2 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
€46,776
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€197,085
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€471,005
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€104,852
3 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€180,008
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€223,662
2 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€185,000
House in Tapolca, Hungary
House
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€62,888
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€257,869
House in Tapolca, Hungary
House
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€65,434
House in Tapolca, Hungary
House
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€56,499
8 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
8 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
€331,282
House in Tapolca, Hungary
House
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
€78,676
