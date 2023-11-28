Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tapolca, Hungary

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€52,294
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€46,776
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€81,201
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€115,626
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€94,727
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€91,833
3 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€70,952
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€74,894
3 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€78,573
3 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€99,596
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,434
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€49,667
2 room apartment in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€76,208
