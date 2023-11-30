Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szolnoki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

Szolnok
9
10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
5 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€60,526
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
2 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€73,377
Leave a request
3 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
3 room house in Martfu, Hungary
3 room house
Martfu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€232,691
Leave a request
5 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 544 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
4 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€167,908
Leave a request

Property types in Szolnoki jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir