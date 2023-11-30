Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Szigetvar, Hungary

4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€118,725
2 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€37,019
2 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€46,274
2 room apartment in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€37,019
