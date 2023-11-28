Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szigethalom
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szigethalom, Hungary

18 properties total found
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€96,139
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€154,632
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€52,155
6 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
6 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€209,408
6 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
6 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€521,554
House in Szigethalom, Hungary
House
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€125,112
7 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
7 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€209,408
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€170,095
4 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
€78,364
5 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€273,882
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,322
4 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€116,156
5 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€260,759
4 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€89,290
5 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
€186,082
5 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
5 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€200,497
2 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
2 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€110,077
4 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
4 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€209,408
