Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szekszardi jaras

Lands for sale in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 176 m²
€70,961
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 032 m²
€27,698
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 488 m²
€23,741
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€15,564
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 606 m²
€17,147
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 946 m²
€31,655
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 046 m²
€31,655
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 204 m²
€31,655
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 227 m²
€31,655
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€31,655
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 849 m²
€76,262
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Harc, Hungary
Plot of land
Harc, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€1,39M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 307 m²
€39,446
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Medina, Hungary
Plot of land
Medina, Hungary
Area 3 415 m²
€6,574
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 983 m²
€92,040
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€489,128
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 004 m²
€71,002
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 646 m²
€57,854
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Decs, Hungary
Plot of land
Decs, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€22,353
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 6 854 m²
€78,874
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir