  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szekszard
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Szekszard, Hungary

19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€76,153
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€79,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€72,187
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€72,716
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€58,966
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€56,851
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€79,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€87,259
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€114,759
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€34,904
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€71,394
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€125,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€64,783
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€90,697
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€51,562
Leave a request

