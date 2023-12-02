Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Szekesfehervar

Lands for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 808 m²
€123,334
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 586 m²
€23,995
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 555 m²
€18,396
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€32,872
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 410 m²
€50,754
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€92,040
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir