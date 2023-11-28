Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szazhalombatta

Residential properties for sale in Szazhalombatta, Hungary

apartments
11
houses
7
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,505
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€99,331
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€88,586
Leave a request
7 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
7 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
€495,346
Leave a request
8 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
8 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€143,886
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€86,227
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€70,853
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€60,018
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€110,362
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€84,022
Leave a request
5 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
5 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€196,304
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€157,773
Leave a request
6 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
6 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€460,938
Leave a request
5 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
5 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€301,139
Leave a request
4 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€236,791
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
5 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
5 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€216,222
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir