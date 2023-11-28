Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Suelysap
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Suelysap, Hungary

14 properties total found
4 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€153,321
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€89,290
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€97,192
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€96,139
2 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,585
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€51,107
5 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€157,253
5 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€158,036
4 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€78,755
5 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€215,960
5 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
€130,782
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€118,264
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€65,207
2 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€46,914
