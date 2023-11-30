Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Southern Transdanubia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

сommercial property
38
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir