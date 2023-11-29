Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sopron, Hungary

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€70,807
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€102,014
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€197,630
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€165,400
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€120,372
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,412
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€70,545
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€112,504
5 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
5 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€196,660
