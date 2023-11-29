Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Somogy
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Somogy, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Polany, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Polany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
€146,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Somogy, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir