Houses for sale in Sellyei jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Sellye, Hungary
3 room house
Sellye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€46,470

2 room house in Hegyszentmarton, Hungary
2 room house
Hegyszentmarton, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€7,971

House in Vajszlo, Hungary
House
Vajszlo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€10,362

3 room house in Marocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Marocsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale is an 80 square meter house and the adjoining plot with outbuildings. A part of the…
€39,588

4 room house in Vajszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Vajszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€31,466

3 room house in Baksa, Hungary
3 room house
Baksa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€86,995

6 room house in Sellye, Hungary
6 room house
Sellye, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€94,349


