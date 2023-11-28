Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Sarvari jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Uraiujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,573
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€72,266
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sitke, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sitke, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€26,050
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€89,465
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€91,833
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€62,517
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Rabapaty, Hungary
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Rabapaty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/20
The project offers distinguished, light-filled apartments in a stylish high-rise building, l…
€42,455
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€101,961
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sarvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€89,347
Leave a request

Properties features in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir