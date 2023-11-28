Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Sarbogardi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sarbogardi jaras, Hungary

14 properties total found
4 room house in Alsoszentivan, Hungary
4 room house
Alsoszentivan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€52,418
2 room house in Mezoszilas, Hungary
2 room house
Mezoszilas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€62,639
9 room house in Sarszentagota, Hungary
9 room house
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
€355,317
3 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
3 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
€89,290
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€34,241
3 room house in Hantos, Hungary
3 room house
Hantos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€155,402
4 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 71 m²
€39,246
House in Alap, Hungary
House
Alap, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€31,451
House in Mezoszilas, Hungary
House
Mezoszilas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€50,045
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€30,290
4 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€103,525
4 room house in Hantos, Hungary
4 room house
Hantos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€127,482
7 room house in Vajta, Hungary
7 room house
Vajta, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€196,566
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€53,728
