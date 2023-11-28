Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Sarbogard

Residential properties for sale in Sarbogard, Hungary

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
3 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
€89,290
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€34,241
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 71 m²
€39,246
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€30,290
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€103,525
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€53,728
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir