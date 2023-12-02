Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
2 room house in Nograd, Hungary
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€104,462
per month
5 room house in Nograd, Hungary
5 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
€242,691
per month
6 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
6 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,409
per month
2 room house in Notincs, Hungary
2 room house
Notincs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€92,302
per month
House in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
House
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€78,874
per month
5 room house in Retsag, Hungary
5 room house
Retsag, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€131,871
per month
3 room house in Nograd, Hungary
3 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€89,426
per month
6 room house in Szente, Hungary
6 room house
Szente, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
For sale in Szente, there is a spacious 170-square-meter house with 6 rooms and a common are…
€81,512
per month
5 room house in Alsopeteny, Hungary
5 room house
Alsopeteny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 92 m²
€61,200
per month
2 room house in Nograd, Hungary
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€142,422
per month
House in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
House
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
€39,305
per month
2 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€21,077
per month
House in Bank, Hungary
House
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€39,305
per month
Properties features in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

