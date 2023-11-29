Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rackeve, Hungary

21 property total found
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€144,236
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€65,300
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€128,501
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€97,032
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€118,011
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€104,899
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€94,409
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€142,925
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€128,501
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€91,524
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€83,919
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€86,542
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€31,103
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€68,184
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€157,086
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€212,158
2 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,429
5 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
5 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€146,859
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€167,838
3 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
3 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€112,766
4 room house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€167,576
