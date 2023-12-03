Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Putnoki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Putnoki jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
2 room house in Kano, Hungary
2 room house
Kano, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€9,238
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Putnok, Hungary
3 room house
Putnok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€29,033
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Putnoki jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir