Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Puespoekladany

Residential properties for sale in Puespoekladany, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€63,461
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€99,158
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€152,043
Leave a request
4 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
5 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€36,530
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir