Residential properties for sale in Polgardi, Hungary

houses
4
5 properties total found
4 room house in Polgardi, Hungary
4 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
€314,662
2 room house in Polgardi, Hungary
2 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€33,053
5 room house in Polgardi, Hungary
5 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 122 m²
€154,687
3 room house in Polgardi, Hungary
3 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€102,860
3 room apartment in Polgardi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Polgardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€68,330
