Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Petervasarai jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Petervasarai jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house in Recsk, Hungary
3 room house
Recsk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A family house of 90 sqm, 2 rooms + living room + dining room on a plot of 308 sqm is for sa…
€50,214
Leave a request
6 room house in Matraderecske, Hungary
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€124,014
Leave a request
2 room house in Matraderecske, Hungary
2 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€31,466
Leave a request

Properties features in Petervasarai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir