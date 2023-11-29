Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pecsvaradi jaras, Hungary

Pecsvarad
5
24 properties total found
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,313
2 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
2 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€58,974
3 room house in Hidas, Hungary
3 room house
Hidas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€68,143
6 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
6 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€263,393
4 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
4 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€41,934
2 room house in Nagypall, Hungary
2 room house
Nagypall, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€45,865
4 room house in Hidas, Hungary
4 room house
Hidas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€91,469
5 room house in Mecseknadasd, Hungary
5 room house
Mecseknadasd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€106,381
3 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€15,463
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€12,842
4 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
4 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,626
2 room house in Mecseknadasd, Hungary
2 room house
Mecseknadasd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€119,460
3 room house in Mecseknadasd, Hungary
3 room house
Mecseknadasd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€57,683
5 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
5 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 244 m²
€102,723
2 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
2 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€36,666
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€28,947
3 room house in Erzsebet, Hungary
3 room house
Erzsebet, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€26,076
3 room house in Mecseknadasd, Hungary
3 room house
Mecseknadasd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€31,607
5 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
5 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€83,842
2 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€27,656
3 room apartment in Mecseknadasd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mecseknadasd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€91,661
2 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,391
7 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 618 m²
€495,346
5 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€112,671
