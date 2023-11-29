Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Paks, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 1 488 m²
€38,881
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 3 549 m²
€35,228
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 1 827 m²
€20,980
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 90 000 m²
€1,000,000
