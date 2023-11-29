Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Paks
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Paks, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€108,833
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€251,732
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€94,147
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
1 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
4 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€183,573
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir