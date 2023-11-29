Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Ozdi jaras

Lands for sale in Ozdi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
Area 940 m²
€7,605
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 745 m²
€3,803
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 237 m²
€5,219
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir