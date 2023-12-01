Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oroshaza, Hungary

2 properties total found
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€45,285
per month
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€26,372
per month
