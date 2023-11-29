Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nyiradonyi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
House in Vamospercs, Hungary
House
Vamospercs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€32,781
3 room house in Vamospercs, Hungary
3 room house
Vamospercs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€83,657
2 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€10,359
3 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€36,452
4 room house in Almosd, Hungary
4 room house
Almosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€52,187
3 room house in Nyirabrany, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirabrany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€39,075
House in Nyiradony, Hungary
House
Nyiradony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€27,536
Properties features in Nyiradonyi jaras, Hungary

