Residential properties for sale in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary

houses
13
15 properties total found
3 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
€24,086
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€86,227
3 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
€19,630
2 room apartment in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€75,743
1 room apartment in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,486
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€73,122
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€74,695
House in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€55,038
6 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
6 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€115,867
8 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
8 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
€389,822
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,364
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€61,634
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€170,942
House in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€15,540
5 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
5 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Family house for sale in the center of Nyergesújfalu. Energy efficiency! Solar family house …
€196,228
