Houses for sale in Nagykallo, Hungary

2 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€42,245
3 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€66,424
3 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€74,394
4 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€76,215
