Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mor, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room house in Mor, Hungary
2 room house
Mor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€43,271
Leave a request
House in Mor, Hungary
House
Mor, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir