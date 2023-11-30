Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mindszent

Residential properties for sale in Mindszent, Hungary

houses
4
4 properties total found
9 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
9 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
€1,19M
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€34,110
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€12,957
3 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
3 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€42,043
