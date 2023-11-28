Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mateszalka, Hungary

7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mateszalka, Hungary
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular residential area of Mátészalka, a modern family house built in 1995, with brick…
€466,000
2 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€97,455
2 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€47,411
3 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
3 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€157,253
2 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€126,429
5 room house in Mateszalka, Hungary
5 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€109,291
