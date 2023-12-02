Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marcali jaras, Hungary

22 properties total found
4 room house in Szenyer, Hungary
4 room house
Szenyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€70,961
per month
4 room house in Vese, Hungary
4 room house
Vese, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€59,354
per month
3 room house in Vese, Hungary
3 room house
Vese, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€47,219
per month
3 room house in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€139,547
per month
4 room house in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
4 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€118,707
per month
House in Balatonbereny, Hungary
House
Balatonbereny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€92,064
per month
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,874
per month
8 room house in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 188 m²
€469,553
per month
4 room house in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
4 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€52,732
per month
4 room house in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
4 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€102,880
per month
2 room house in Balatonujlak, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonujlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€60,409
per month
4 room house in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€127,940
per month
3 room house in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
€126,357
per month
4 room house in Pusztakovacsi, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztakovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€63,284
per month
4 room house in Balatonbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonbereny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A two-story holiday home in Balatonberény, registered as a brick family house, is in excelle…
€179,116
per month
3 room house in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€73,862
per month
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€84,388
per month
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€36,667
per month
9 room house in Balatonbereny, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonbereny, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 344 m²
€488,019
per month
4 room house in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
4 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€59,354
per month
3 room house in Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€76,500
per month
3 room house in Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€36,931
per month
Properties features in Marcali jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
