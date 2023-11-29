Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Makoi jaras, Hungary

Mako
15
Csanadpalota
4
24 properties total found
3 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€34,241
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€12,318
House in Csanadpalota, Hungary
House
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
€8,387
3 room house in Kiszombor, Hungary
3 room house
Kiszombor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€46,914
2 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€28,830
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€49,797
4 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
4 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€12,906
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€77,043
3 room house in Magyarcsanad, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarcsanad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€19,754
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€36,875
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€94,822
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€13,104
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€73,385
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€36,875
3 room apartment in Foeldeak, Hungary
3 room apartment
Foeldeak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€52,415
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 218 m²
€91,924
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€86,920
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€48,728
3 room house in Magyarcsanad, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarcsanad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€34,071
3 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€77,701
3 room house in Apatfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Apatfalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€32,924
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€45,865
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€89,290
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€91,924
