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Residential properties for sale in Lenti, Hungary

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Lenti, Hungary
2 bedroom house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a unique property with an eternal panorama on the hills of Lenti-hegy - ideal for l…
$367,683
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