Residential properties for sale in Kunhegyesi jaras, Hungary

Abadszalok
11
Kunhegyes
5
22 properties total found
6 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 349 m²
€104,573
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€91,469
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€21,835
3 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€57,921
House in Tiszaroff, Hungary
House
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€15,463
4 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
4 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€25,022
3 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€63,214
4 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€16,067
6 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
€131,433
6 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
€68,219
3 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€15,463
3 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€56,630
2 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€15,540
2 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€8,165
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€39,313
4 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
4 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
€79,018
4 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
€68,143
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€42,406
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€17,036
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€47,700
5 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
5 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€60,580
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€110,077
