Residential properties for sale in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

Kisvarda
13
29 properties total found
3 room house in Ujkenez, Hungary
3 room house
Ujkenez, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€18,095
3 room house in Nyirloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirloevo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€39,311
3 room apartment in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€75,790
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€77,337
3 room house in Ajak, Hungary
3 room house
Ajak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€20,718
4 room house in Tornyospalca, Hungary
4 room house
Tornyospalca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€34,066
7 room house in Ajak, Hungary
7 room house
Ajak, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€116,438
3 room house in Szabolcsbaka, Hungary
3 room house
Szabolcsbaka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€71,856
5 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
5 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€116,438
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€91,787
2 room house in Pap, Hungary
2 room house
Pap, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
€27,536
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€96,507
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€70,545
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€258,838
6 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
6 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€128,239
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€104,637
3 room house in Pap, Hungary
3 room house
Pap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€32,781
3 room house in Dombrad, Hungary
3 room house
Dombrad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€28,585
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€31,207
2 room house in Tornyospalca, Hungary
2 room house
Tornyospalca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€22,291
2 room house in Nyirtass, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirtass, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€10,228
2 room house in Loevopetri, Hungary
2 room house
Loevopetri, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€5,245
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€74,741
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
€152,104
3 room house in Nyirloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirloevo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€41,960
3 room house in Kekcse, Hungary
3 room house
Kekcse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€48,516
4 room house in Patroha, Hungary
4 room house
Patroha, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
€100,965
2 room house in Mezoladany, Hungary
2 room house
Mezoladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€20,980
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€60,055
