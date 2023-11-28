Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kisvarda, Hungary

22 properties total found
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€39,051
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€44,293
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€77,675
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€96,710
5 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
5 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€116,947
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€92,188
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€96,929
House in Kisvarda, Hungary
House
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€28,568
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€70,853
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€259,969
6 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
6 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€128,799
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€105,094
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€24,636
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€51,081
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€31,344
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€75,067
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
€152,768
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€78,364
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€57,633
3 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€57,397
4 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€67,619
2 room house in Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€60,317
