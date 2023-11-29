Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Keszthely, Hungary

9 properties total found
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€364,524
5 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
5 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€143,974
9 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
9 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
€366,884
4 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
4 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€164,954
2 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€157,086
6 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
6 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€209,536
7 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
7 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€233,400
5 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
5 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
In Keszthely Kertvarosh we offer for sale a three-storey / basement, first, second floor / b…
€365,000
5 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
5 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a three-storey family house in the southern part of the center of Keszthel…
€349,000
