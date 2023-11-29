Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Keszthely, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€128,239
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€167,838
1 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
1 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€78,648
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€241,163
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€314,435
4 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
4 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€826,709
