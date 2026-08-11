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Apartments for sale in Keszthely, Hungary

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of Keszthely, just a short walk from Lake Balaton, a two-level apartment with t…
$193,647
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