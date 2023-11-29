Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Kerepes

Residential properties for sale in Kerepes, Hungary

houses
13
13 properties total found
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€259,625
Leave a request
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€175,444
Leave a request
3 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€167,576
Leave a request
7 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
7 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
3 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
8 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
8 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
€917,605
Leave a request
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€201,668
Leave a request
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€201,668
Leave a request
6 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
6 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Two apartments for one price! There are two completely separate apartments in the house. Bot…
€193,014
Leave a request
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
3 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
3 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir