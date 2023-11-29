Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karcagi jaras, Hungary

Karcag
17
25 properties total found
3 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€35,031
6 room house in Berekfuerdo, Hungary
6 room house
Berekfuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€175,599
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,728
2 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€22,277
4 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
€14,415
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€47,674
2 room house in Karcag, Hungary
2 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€31,713
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€46,094
6 room house in Karcag, Hungary
6 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€112,436
4 room house in Karcag, Hungary
4 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€44,751
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,322
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€38,527
2 room house in Karcag, Hungary
2 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€51,362
3 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€11,326
3 room house in Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€54,776
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€65,260
3 room house in Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€57,659
4 room house in Karcag, Hungary
4 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€52,415
3 room house in Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€52,415
3 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
€12,580
2 room house in Kisujszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Kisujszallas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€11,532
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€52,155
2 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,685
3 room house in Karcag, Hungary
3 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€36,430
2 room house in Karcag, Hungary
2 room house
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
€70,764
