Apartments for sale in Isaszeg, Hungary

2 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€104,860
3 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€173,452
4 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€224,962
5 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
5 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€210,245
2 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€110,904
3 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€179,759
2 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€124,307
3 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€196,842
2 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€143,229
4 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€274,107
3 room apartment in Isaszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Isaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€199,470
