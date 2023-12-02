Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Igal
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Igal, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room house in Igal, Hungary
5 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
€146,512
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Igal, Hungary
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€104,839
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Igal, Hungary
2 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A few minutes walk from the spa, for sale living room plus 1 bedroom holiday home with large…
€83,556
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir