  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Heviz
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Heviz, Hungary

31 property total found
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€68,994
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€138,520
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€98,296
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€106,288
per month
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€98,536
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€106,527
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€70,592
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€79,889
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€159,565
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€159,565
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€106,288
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€172,884
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€79,649
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€266,119
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
€316,732
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
€303,412
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€250,930
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€287,715
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€315,041
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€248,302
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€96,956
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€71,658
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€74,321
per month
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€51,945
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€236,215
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€236,478
per month
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€225,968
per month
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€70,681
per month
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 000 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment with beautiful panoramic views in the thermal resort of Heviz! In a quiet famil…
€300,000
per month
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€180,000
per month
