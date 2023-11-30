Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hevesi jaras, Hungary

4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€129,038
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€31,995
Leave a request
4 room house in Erdotelek, Hungary
4 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
A family house for sale on a forest plot, to be renovated and expandable, on a plot of 795 s…
€39,399
Leave a request
House in Erdotelek, Hungary
House
Erdotelek, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€32,851
Leave a request
3 room house in Kiskoere, Hungary
3 room house
Kiskoere, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€46,274
Leave a request
6 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
6 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€62,811
Leave a request
3 room house in Koemlo, Hungary
3 room house
Koemlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€18,134
Leave a request
4 room house in Kiskoere, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskoere, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
€78,580
Leave a request
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€42,049
Leave a request

Properties features in Hevesi jaras, Hungary

