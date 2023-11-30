Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hajduszoboszloi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€102,860
Leave a request
Apartment in Ebes, Hungary
Apartment
Ebes, Hungary
Area 65 m²
€0
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€73,774
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€102,860
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€118,725
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€93,870
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€109,735
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€131,682
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€100,454
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€125,204
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€148,076
Leave a request

Properties features in Hajduszoboszloi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir